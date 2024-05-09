1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Second Man Arrested In April 2 Shooting Incident

May 9, 2024 5:05AM CDT
Crest Hill

Dionne D. Neal, 25, was arrested yesterday on a warrant obtained by the Crest Hill Police Department. Neal was arrested in Joliet by members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, pending a court appearance. Neal was identified through the investigation as one of the shooters involved in an April 2, 2024, incident. Dylan Debolt (20) has also been arrested (April 19,2024) in connection with the
shooting on April 2, 2024. Debolt was arrested in Georgia.

Both men face charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

