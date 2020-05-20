Des Plaines River In Lemont Sets Record While Illinois River Slowly Receding
File photo/River flood
The Illinois River in Morris has crested but will take time to recede. It crested at 24.85 feet but didn’t break a 2013 record where it crested at 24.90 feet. The River will take some time to recede because 5 rivers feed into it, including the Kankakee River, Des Plaines River, Chicago River, DuPage River Iroquois River.
Meanwhile, at O’Hare the National Weather Service recorded 8.5 inches of rain, shattering last year’s wettest May on record where we had 8.25 inches of rain.
The Des Plaines River in Lemont set a record at 13.26 feet.
The chart below reflects the flood stage for the Des Plaines River in Lemont at 10 feet. It crested at 13.26 feet which is considered moderate flood stage. A major flood event would occur at 15 feet.