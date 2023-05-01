Despite The Drizzle Teams Showed Up For Saturday’s Plane Pull For Special Olympics Illinois

Special Olympics Illinois and the Law Enforcement Torch Run had their 3rd Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Plane Pull at Lewis University on Saturday, April 29th.

As you may know, the Plane Pull features the ultimate tug-of-war competition in which teams of 10 compete to pull a United Airlines aircraft 12 feet as fast as possible.

Last year 31 teams raised more than $40,000 for the 21,000 athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.