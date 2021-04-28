Diocese of Joliet Teacher Removed from Positions After Alleged Inappropriate Communications
The Diocese of Joliet has announced that a teacher will not be returning to the classroom after learning from various sources that the teacher allegedly had inappropriate communications with a purported minor. Jeremy Hylka will not be returning to St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet and the Cathedral of St. Raymond in Joliet. The diocese has also informed WJOL that civil authorities have been notified and “that diocese, the school and the parish will remain committed to a safe environment for all children under our care.”