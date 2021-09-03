      Weather Alert

Districts Facing Challenges With Frequently Changing Mandates

Sep 3, 2021 @ 12:44pm
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Illinois education leaders say school districts are facing challenges dealing with frequently changing mandates. Mandates have been issued this summer and into the fall requiring indoor masking in schools and required COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and staff. Many schools are also returning to non-traditional education temporarily as classrooms empty because of a spike in COVID-19 exposures. The Illinois High School Association has provided no statewide policy related to COVID-19 and its affect on athletic participation.

Popular Posts
Update: Missing 15-Year-Old in Crest Hill has been found
Investigation Underway After Double Fatal Crash in Peotone Township
ATVs Grow in Numbers along Joliet and Crest Hill Roads
Person of Interest in Custody in Lockport Township Homicide
DuPage Medical Group Has Data Breach
Connect With Us Listen To Us On