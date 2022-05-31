Disturbance At The Lions Club Carnival Over The Weekend

During the closing of the Lions Club Memorial Day Carnival Saturday, May 28th, numerous groups began to fight in and around the area of the carnival. The groups proceeded to damage Memorial Day decor, jump on top of vehicles, and cause traffic delays near Briarcliff Road and Canterbury Lane. While attempting to disperse these groups, police heard possible gunshots in the area. Officers responded quickly and conducted a thorough canvass of the area. No victims or evidence were located but police continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.
