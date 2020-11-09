DNA Solves O’Hare Oasis Burglary
Malcolm N. Richardson
A looting and burglary crime has been solved by DNA, five months after it happened at the O’Hare Oasis. Twenty-two year old Malcolm N. Richardson of Chicago has been charged with Burglary and Looting on November 6th.
On June 1, 2020, the ISP District 15 Investigations began an investigation for burglary and looting that occurred at the southbound Interstate 294 O?Hare Oasis, 7-11 Mobil Gas Station in Schiller Park. District 15 Investigations conducted a thorough and extensive investigation. Evidence recovered from the crime scene was sent to the ISP forensic laboratory for analysis and a DNA profile was identified.
Through further investigation and analysis, the DNA profile was linked to a suspect, Richardson, who was currently incarcerated at the Cook County jail. District 15 Investigations executed a search warrant for Richardson?s DNA which was also submitted to the ISP forensic laboratory for further analysis and confirmation.
On Nov. 6, 2020, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony) and one count of Looting (Class 4 Felony) against Richardson. Richardson’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for November 20, 2020, at the 2nd District Cook County courthouse in Skokie, Illinois. Richardson remains in custody at the Cook County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.