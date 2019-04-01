Do You Know These Men?

The Illinois State Police is seeking assistance with an ongoing cargo theft investigation involving multiple suspects.

ISP Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the five subjects pictured below. The subjects pictured below are believed to be involved in multi-state cargo thefts of copper and other high value cargo shipments. The thefts began in May of 2018 and continued through 2019 in Florida, Connecticut, Indiana, Texas and other states, including Illinois. Anyone with information is asked to contact Inspector Chris Linares with the Illinois State Police Zone 3 Investigations at 815-726-6377 ext. 234.