Drew Peterson’s Case Back In Court As He Seeks New Trial
April 4, 2024 4:20PM CDT
Imprisoned former Bolingbrook police sergeant Drew Peterson’s case is back in court today. The convicted killer is fighting for a new trial. Today’s hearing focuses on Peterson’s mental fitness in his appeal. He was convicted in 2012 for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. Peterson is not expected to appear in court but his former attorney Joel Brodsky is. He faces a contempt charge for allegedly violating a gag order.