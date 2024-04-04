1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Drew Peterson’s Case Back In Court As He Seeks New Trial

April 4, 2024 4:20PM CDT
Joel Brodsky attorney for Former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson, talks to the media after the beginning of jury deliberations in Peterson’s murder trial, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012, in Joliet, Ill. The jury must wade through five weeks of circumstantial and hearsay evidence to decide wether the former police sergeant murdered his third wife Kathleen Savio. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Imprisoned former Bolingbrook police sergeant Drew Peterson’s case is back in court today.  The convicted killer is fighting for a new trial.  Today’s hearing focuses on Peterson’s mental fitness in his appeal.  He was convicted in 2012 for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio.  Peterson is not expected to appear in court but his former attorney Joel Brodsky is.  He faces a contempt charge for allegedly violating a gag order.

