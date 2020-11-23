Duckworth Introduces Legislation To Keep Non-Vet Presidents, VPs From Arlington
Senator Tammy Duckworth is sponsoring legislation that would bar non-veteran presidents and vice presidents from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The Illinois Democrat is an Iraq War veteran. The Defense Department is drawing criticism for a proposal that would allow the practice. Some veterans believed that the proposal was an effort to ensure President Trump’s burial at the Virginia cemetery. The Pentagon denies the allegation.