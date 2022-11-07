EF-0 Tornado Touched Down Saturday In Kane and Kendall Counties

File/Traffic rain

The National Weather Service confirming that an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 80 mph touched down in Kane and Kendall counties on Saturday. The NWS reports a path of 3.7 miles with a width of 100 yards touched down on Saturday November 5th near Big Rock, Illinois.

The tornado was spawned by a thin line of showers along a cold front. The tornado touched down between 11:06 and 11:10 a.m. The winds downed trees and snapped a power pole plus it damaged a barn’s roof. The tornado traveled from Little Rock to Big Rock, just west of Aurora. More than 25,000 ComEd customers were off line at the height of the storm.