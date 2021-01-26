Eight New Cases Of COVID-19 Variant Reported In Illinois
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Eight new cases of a more contagious COVID-19 variant are being reported in Illinois. The latest cases of variant B.1.1.7 brings the total number of cases in the state to nine. The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom. State health officials previously announced the initial single case in Chicago on January 15th. The nine cases range in age from 12 to 63-years old and were reported in Cook County.