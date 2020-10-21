      Breaking News
Elderly Pilot Dies Following Small Plane Crash Near I-394 and Lincoln Highway

Illinois State Police reporting that a 70-year old Frankfort,IL man has died after his small airplane crashed in Ford Heights. The FAA says the small aircraft went down yesterday in a wooded area off of Lincoln Highway, just west of I-394. The plane hit a light pole and a vehicle on the ground before coming to rest in an embankment. The pilot was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died. Traffic on Lincoln Highway was temporarily blocked following the incident. The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

