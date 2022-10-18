Elk Grove Village Sponsoring NASCAR Driver For Upcoming Chicago Race
October 18, 2022 1:35PM CDT
Elk Grove Village will sponsor a NASCAR driver in next year’s race in downtown Chicago. The northwest suburb will support Brad Keselowski in the July 2 Chicago Street Course NASCAR Race. He is a former Cup Series champion. Elk Grove Village will spend 400 thousand dollars for at least two years to get its Makers Wanted logo displayed on the car to promote a local business park.