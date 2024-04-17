Emergency E-Learning Day Today at Joliet West High School April 17, 2024, Due to Water Main Break

Due to a Water Main Break near West, today, April 17, 2024, is an Emergency E-Learning Day for students and staff at Joliet West Campus. This means that Joliet West students complete assignments online and Joliet West staff work from home. Students and staff should not report to Joliet West High School today except for maintenance staff who should check with their direct supervisor.

Transportation will still be provided to students at Joliet Central, Pathways, the JTHS Transition Center, and all outside placements. All other JTHS facilities will remain open. We will send an update today on the status of afterschool activities and athletics.