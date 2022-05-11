      Weather Alert

Emergency Restraining Order Filed By CenterPoint Against NorthPoint And Joliet

May 11, 2022 @ 7:00am
Houbolt Road

CenterPoint has filed an emergency temporary restraining order against the City of Joliet and Eastgate Logistics (NorthPoint). The emergency order was filed because the City of Joliet will vote on development plans that are a violation of the Mutual Order of Understanding that was signed by the City of Joliet and CenterPoint.

The Houbolt Road Extension JV, LLC vs the City of Joliet was filed on Monday by attorney John Spesia of Spesia & Taylor in Joliet. CenterPoint is building the Houbolt Road Extension. The hearing will be heard in a Will County Courtroom on May 12th.

 

Artist rendering/Houbolt Road Bridge
