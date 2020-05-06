ESPN To Air 30 For 30 About 1998 Sosa-McGwire Home Run Race
A photo is seen at Wrigley Field which is Cubs stadium in Chicago, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Two Cubs employees tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training session at Wrigley Field earlier this month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago and St. Louis fans are getting a chance to relive the 1998 home run race between the Cubs’ Sammy Sosa and the Cardinals’ Mark McGwire next month. ESPN’s new 30 for 30 film “Long Gone Summer” will examine the steroid-tainted chase of Roger Maris’ home run record. The program will feature in-depth interviews with McGwire and Sosa. Both men will discuss that summer at length, including its lasting legacy and complications. It is set to air on ESPN Sunday, June 14th at 8 p.m.