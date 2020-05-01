      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Essington Road Bridge Replacement Project Begins May 1 Through The End of The Year

May 1, 2020 @ 6:26am
Essington Road construction/md

Essington Road over the Rock Run Creek between Ingalls Avenue and Theodore Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction for a bridge replacement project starting Friday, May 1, 2020. The pedestrian sidewalk will also be restricted to one side only during construction. It is anticipated that the Essington Road Bridge Replacement project will be completed in late 2020.

Essington Road construction/md

Traffic control will be in place for the duration of the project. Drivers should be prepared for delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the work zone, obey the posted speed limit and signage, and watch for workers, flaggers or pedestrians.

Essington Road construction/md

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law