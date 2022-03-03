      Weather Alert

Expect A Cold Thursday

Mar 3, 2022 @ 4:42am

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43…..COLD RAIN ARRIVES AT NIGHT!

Saturday: Windy and WARMER!………A mixture of sun and clouds in the morning….Chance for rain in the late afternoon….High 65!…Southwest winds to 30 mph!

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning….Becoming cloudy by the afternoon with rain by Evening….High 45 to 50…..Mid 50s just south of Joliet!
.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35…..

Popular Posts
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2022
Teacher and a Dean Assaulted at Joliet West
2022 WJOL Softball Tournament
Human Remains Found Near Patterson Road
Charges Filed in High Speed That Ended in Shorewood
Connect With Us Listen To Us On