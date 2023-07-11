1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Federal Jury Convicts Grundy County Businessman of Investment Fraud

July 11, 2023 12:04PM CDT
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

A federal jury is convicting a Grundy County businessman for taking part in a scheme to fraudulently raise at least 130-million dollars from more than 500 investors.  Kenneth Courtright was found guilty of wire fraud.  Evidence showed that Courtright owned a company that purported to build or acquire websites for investors.  Courtright schemed to defraud investors by falsely promising to provide them with a guaranteed income stream through the websites.  In reality, the payment of returns to investors was primarily funded through money raised from new investors.

