Federal Jury Convicts Grundy County Businessman of Investment Fraud

A federal jury is convicting a Grundy County businessman for taking part in a scheme to fraudulently raise at least 130-million dollars from more than 500 investors. Kenneth Courtright was found guilty of wire fraud. Evidence showed that Courtright owned a company that purported to build or acquire websites for investors. Courtright schemed to defraud investors by falsely promising to provide them with a guaranteed income stream through the websites. In reality, the payment of returns to investors was primarily funded through money raised from new investors.