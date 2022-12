Hey U.G.L.Y. Unique, Gifted, Lovable, You. Empowering youth to be part of the solution to bullying, substance abuse and youth suicide. WJOL’s Rich Renik speaks with Betty Hoeffner speaks about her own experiences and how she became involved with Hey U.G.L.Y.

Visit heyugly.org to find out more.

To listen to her story click below.