Fifteen People Injured In Boat Fire In LaSalle County

Illinois State Police Conservation Police and District 17 Troopers responded to a report of boat fire atSpring Brook Marina, LaSalle County. Multiple injuries are reported on scene with at least one person transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.
The boat had 17 occupants, 13 were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One individual from the boat was life flighted to an area hospital with serious injuries. One marina employee was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This happened on Saturday, May 28th at 4:26 p.m.