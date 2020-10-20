First Day Of Early Voting At Bolingbrook Library On Monday

      Breaking News
Oct 20, 2020 @ 6:39am
First day of early vote at Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook/ss

Lines snaked around the Bolingbrook public library in Bolingbrook on the first day of early voting at Foundtaindale Public Libaray on Monday, October 19th. Bolingbrook has a population of over 76,000 people.

Fountaindale Public Library

New Lenox Mayor Tim Balderman tells WJOL that on the first day of early voting, they saw 422 people exercise their right to vote.

In Channahon there were 229 who voted on the first day of early in person voting in Channahon.

 

