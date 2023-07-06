Five Buildings In Joliet Could Go Vacant If Joliet & County Build New Consolidated Government Campus

The City of Joliet and Will County have partnered together to explore the creation of a consolidated government campus for both county and city services. Joliet City Hall is small and outdated with Council Chambers on the second floor

There are 10 buildings in downtown Joliet that are either owned or leased by Will County.

The Courthouse, the Adult Detention Facility and the ADF Visitation Center would not be part of the complex and would remain where they are. The Children Advocacy Center is moving to the West Side of Joliet to a new building. But the Will County Office Building, the Recorder of Deeds and Court Annex could be consolidated. Land Use and Regional Superintendent buildings are leased.