Flooding Causing Issues On Roadways In Chicagoland
A car drives through water on a flooded road in Waukegan, Ill., Saturday, May 2, 2020. Runoff from recent rains, while diminishing, continues to feed into Chicago-area rivers and streams with many still in flood or running near bankfull. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Flooding is causing issues for drivers this morning in Chicagoland. Heavy rain overnight has closed a number of roads, including outbound I-290 between St Charles and York roads. Parts of the Edens are also closed due to flooding, including inbound between Cicero and Montrose avenues and outbound between Montrose and Touhy avenues. Flooding has shut down roadways in suburban Bartlett, Northlake and Lake In the Hills. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. for the Chicago area.