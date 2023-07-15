Forest Preserve program lineup features National Night Out celebration on Aug. 1

See emergency vehicles up close, participate in fun activities and enjoy some food during a National Night Out celebration on Aug. 1 at Monee Reservoir. The event will feature Forest Preserve District of Will County police and police from other eastern Will County agencies and is designed to foster a sense of community between residents and law enforcement. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Anthony Schalk)

Don’t have any “egrets” this summer, check out the many programs being offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County including a session on great egrets and great blue herons and a National Night Out celebration. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

Discovery Isle – Egrets: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in anytime from 1-3 p.m. to learn about great egrets and great blue herons. Free, all ages.

BYOB Bingo: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Socialize and compete for prizes while playing bingo outdoors in the preserve. Bring your own beer or wine and some dinner or snacks. Free, ages 21 or older.

Moths to a Flame: 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 28, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Celebrate National Moth Week with a night hike and campfire. Free, ages 8 or older. Register by July 26.

Underneath II – The Soil: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Dig under the soil to investigate the different layers and the critters that dwell underneath. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by July 27.

I Spy in the Garden: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 1-31, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Grab an I Spy sheet from the nature center and find out what you can see close to the gardens. Return your completed sheet to collect a prize. Free, all ages.

National Night Out: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Celebrate National Night Out with Forest Preserve District of Will County police officers and officers from other eastern Will County police agencies. The program features emergency vehicles, fun activities and food and is designed to enhance relationships between residents and law enforcement. Free, all ages.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.