Forest Preserve’s January schedule includes MLK Day of Service activities

If you are looking for diversions in January, consider signing up for one of three MLK Day of Service activities being offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Also on tap is an owl hike and programs about 18th-century hats, hot tea and tree bark. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
(Channahon) Hoot Hoot Hooray – Family Owl Hike: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, January 14, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Meet inside for a brief discussion then head outside to explore McKinley Woods and quietly listen for magical and elusive owls and other creatures of the night. Free, all ages. Register online by Jan. 13 or call 815-722-9470.
(Romeoville) National Hat Day: 10 a.m-4 p.m. Saturday, January 15, Isle a la Cache Museum. Wear your favorite head piece to the museum and get a prize for showing your hat pride. (Prizes available while supplies last.) Complete a hat-based scavenger hunt. A 30-minute talk on how hats were made during the 18th-century fur trade era is set for 1 p.m. A hat-making craft station will be open from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free, all ages.
(Crest Hill/Joliet) MLK Day of Service: Monday, Jan. 17. The Forest Preserve District is offering three opportunities to make a difference as part of the national MLK Day of Service. A resource management workday is set for 8 a.m.-noon at Theodore Marsh preserve. Two sessions of litter cleanup will be offered along the Joliet Junction Trail. Session 1, 10 a.m.-noon, meet at Abri Credit Union, 2350 W. McDonough St., Joliet; Session 2, 2-4 p.m., meet at Carlson Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet. An RSVP for the Forest Preserve District’s volunteer workdays is required for all individuals and groups. Call Volunteer Services Supervisor Emily Kenny at 815.722.7364 or email [email protected].
(Zoom Webinar) History at Home – Tea: 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, January 20, online. January is National Hot Tea Month. Learn about tea’s history, from its origins in China to its rise in popularity in Europe and its role in igniting a rebellion in America. Ages 16 or older. Register online for the Zoom link.
(Channahon) Beautiful Bark Abounds: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Enjoy a winter hike and learn how bark grows, why the same species looks different depending on the age of the tree and some tips for identifying trees just by their bark. After the hike, stay a while longer to make your own model showing the layers of a tree trunk. Free, ages 5 or older. Register online by Jan. 21 or call 815-722-9470.
