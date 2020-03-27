Forget About Golfing For Now
Silver Lake - Orland Park
One day after Governor Priztker agreed to allow golf courses to open he pulled the plug. The state is prohibiting golf courses from opening. Silver Lake Country Club in Orland Park was the first to share the good news but have had to halt any plans for golf courses for now.
Press release below
March 26, 2020
We are reaching out to inform you of yet another change in the status of golf as it relates to the Governor’s Executive Order. We communicated Tuesday that an interpretation had been published that golf was permitted. That interpretation was correct and actionable at the time it was communicated. However, that interpretation has now been overturned, and once again, the state is prohibiting golf courses from opening. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide you with updates as necessary.
Thank you for your patience and understanding,
Silver Lake Country Club