Update: Former Evergreen Terrace Fire Tuesday Night Displaces Residents
File photo/Ambulance/md
Joliet firefighters responded to a fire at Riverwalk Homes, formerly Evergreen Terrace in Joliet on Tuesday night. On arrival crews saw smoke on three floors of the building. Half a dozen ambulances and fire trucks were on the scene. Riverwalk Homes is located at 366 North Broadway Street. Joliet Deputy Fire Chief Greg Blaskey tells WJOL that crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. The fire was located in the basement garbage compactor at the base of the garbage shute. Smoke traveled up the shute and all the floors had heavy smoke. The fire was extinguished, but due to smoke and water damage as well as damage to electrical service meters in the basement near the fire, the building’s occupants were not allowed to return.
Residents were escorted back in to collect needed items. The American Red Cross was requested to help residents find temporary housing. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.