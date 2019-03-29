Former Joliet Police Officer Charged with Official Misconduct
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 29, 2019 @ 5:55 PM

A former Joliet Police Lieutenant who retired in November of 2018 has been charged with official misconduct, possession of a controlled substance and theft. 51-year-old Dennis McWherter was charged by the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s office on March 22nd. The offenses in question occurred last October while McWherter was still an employee of the Joliet Police Department. A charge of official misconduct would indicate that McWherter allegedly committed the offenses while working in an official law enforcement capacity.

