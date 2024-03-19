Fountaindale Library To Serve As Newest Election Day Vote Center

Fountaindale Library in Bolingbrook will serve as Will County’s newest Election Day Vote Center.

A Vote Center is a Polling Place that any registered voter in Will County may visit to cast their ballot on Election Day. Vote Centers are convenient for citizens who cannot make it to their Precinct Polling Place to vote.

Fountaindale Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road in Bolingbrook, is the second Election Day Vote Center in Will County. The Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago Street, in downtown Joliet, also serves as an Election Day Vote Center.

“Vote Centers provide yet another option for voters to cast their ballot on Election Day,” County Clerk Staley Ferry said. “My office will continue to explore additional options for Vote Centers in future elections.”

Those who wish to vote can do so from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day at a Vote Center or at their Precinct Polling Place.

Visit willcountyclerk.gov for more information on Election Day voting or to find your Polling Place.