Will County to Hold Annual Textiles and Small Home Goods Collection May 6-10

Donated items being accepted by Helping Hands during a previous Textile and Small Home Goods Collection Event at the Will County Office Building. The annual event will occur from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 10.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant invites residents to the annual Textile and Small Home Goods Collection Event at the Will County Office Building, 302 North Chicago St., from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 10.

A wide range of items will be collected for reuse and recycling during the week, including coats, shirts, pants, neckties, hats, sneakers, towels, bedding, boots and shoes. Items with mold, mud or other dirt will not be accepted and all small home goods must be in working condition. Items will be accepted in the building parking lot between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily, with extended drop-off hours from 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

“This event offers an opportunity for residents to responsibly dispose of old clothes and home items during their Spring cleaning,” said Bertino-Tarrant. “Donated items will be repurposed, reused, or recycled, instead of being sent to the landfill.”

The collection event is hosted by the Will County Land Use Department’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division. The event is free and open to all County residents.

The County is partnering with Helping Hands, which distributes usable textiles, second-hand clothing and small goods to thrift stores. Their efforts keep millions of pounds from being sent to landfills.

WJOL’s Scott Slocum will host his morning show live from outside the County Office Building from 5:30 to 9 a.m. on Friday, May 10. Slocum will interview staff from the RRE Division to discuss best practices for residents related to recycling, reuse, conservation, and clean energy.

For additional information, including a list of accepted items, visit www.willcountygreen.com.