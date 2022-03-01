      Weather Alert

Four Finalists Announced For JJC President

Mar 1, 2022 @ 9:52am

The Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees has announced four finalist candidates as they search for the college’s next president. Finalists include:

– Dr. Tia Robinson-Cooper from Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California,
– Dr. Charles Lepper from Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, Utah,
– Dr. Clyne Namuo from Phoenix College in Phoenix, Arizona, and
– Dr. Paul Watson from Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek, Michigan.

JJC’s current president, Dr. Judy Mitchell will retire on August 31st, after more than five years in the job, and 25 years at the college.

