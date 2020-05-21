Frankfort Announces Plans for a Modified Country Market
Photo courtesy Village of Frankfort
The Village of Frankfort is pleased to announce its plans for a modified farmers market for the 2020 summer season. The summer season of the Country Market will begin on Sunday, June 7 from 9 AM to 1 PM and will continue every Sunday through August 30. Expect to see some of your favorite vendors, but also expect the market to look and feel different than our prior Country Markets. There will be changes to the layout and operations to promote public safety while offering some degree of “normal” in downtown Frankfort this summer.
The Village will continually monitor and adjust operations as necessary to comply with directives from the Governor or public health agencies. To promote the health and safety of shoppers, vendors and staff, the Village of Frankfort is following the Illinois Farmers Market Association’s COVID-19 Guidelines and the market will include the following operational changes:
• Location: 1 N White Street & Breidert Green parking lots.
• Monitored entry and exit points.
• Face coverings are required for vendors and customers.
• One-way aisles/ground markings to assist social distancing.
• Limitation on the total number of shoppers at any one time.
• Hand washing stations.
• No food or beverage consumption on site.
• No food demonstrations or samples.
• No entertainment.
• No common area seating.
• No-touch market. Vendors must bag items at point of sale.
• Credit/EBT/debit or cash. No change will be offered.
“We are pleased to bring another sign of heading towards normal by opening the Country Market in downtown Frankfort. We hope that in future weeks, medical conditions and state guidance will allow us to ease up on the many restrictions,” commented Mayor Jim Holland.
To learn more about the Frankfort Country Market, please visit www.villageoffrankfort.com.