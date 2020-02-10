Cyber-Tip Leads Sheriff’s Detectives To Child Pornography Arrest
The Will County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding an individual who was uploading and sharing child pornography. Sheriff’s detectives investigated the individual and collected evidence, which led them to obtaining and executing a search warrant at Steven Cardenas‘ home in Frankfort on the morning of Friday, Feb 7th. Detectives took possession of electronic devices and brought Cardenas, age 30, in for questioning. Cardenas made incriminating statements during the interview. He was arrested for possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He appeared in bond court on February 8th where he received a $50,000 bond. Cardenas posted bond on the evening of February 8th and was released.