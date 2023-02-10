Free Income Tax Preparation Assistance Available In Illinois
February 10, 2023 12:02PM CST
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois is offering free income tax preparation assistance. The Internal Revenue Service, American Association of Retired Persons’ Foundation Tax-Aide Program, and the Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program are providing free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in select locations statewide. Taxpayers can search for a free tax assistance provider closest to them by visiting the Illinois Department of Revenue Director website.