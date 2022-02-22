Frontier League’s Joliet Slammers Hire New Field Manager and Announce New Name For Stadium

There’s a new Schlereth in town at Duly Health and Care Field as the Joliet Slammers sign former big-league pitcher Dan Schlereth as the team’s new Field Manager.
“My main focus areas are to win games and develop our players to get them seen, signed, and gone,” states Schlereth. “It’s hard to replace good players, but we have to keep the players’ growth and success the drive of every season. I’ve been very lucky to have the career I’ve had, which is amazing to say still being so young, and I’m looking forward to helping these guys make it just like I did.”
Schlereth was drafted in 2008 by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round, and made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in May 2009. Later that same year, he and Max Scherzer were traded to the Detroit Tigers as part of a three-team trade. During his time with the Detroit Tigers, 2009-2012, Schlereth won the American League Central and, after suffering an injury, was a member of the team that competed in the 2012 World Series. The Tigers non-tendered Schlereth’s contract in the fall of 2012, and Schlereth went on to play for ten other organizations’ minor league teams in thirteen years.
“It was an incredible time in my life,” continues Schlereth. “I got to travel a lot and play for some great teams, but I really enjoy having the time to see my kids grow up now. I’m looking forward to putting a great product on the field at Duly Health and Care Field for the Slammers’ fans and keeping the team focused on staying in it [the season] until the end. Chasing the playoffs is the most exciting part of the season, and should be enjoyed by all.”
The Joliet Slammers are located in downtown Joliet, IL at Duly Health and Care Field. They are members of the Frontier League, the largest MLB Partner League. Schlereth will be the sixth manager in Slammers’ history.
Formerly DuPage Medical Group Field, after a name change earlier this year by the health group, the Joliet field will be renamed Duly Health and Care Field.
Joliet Slammers Press Release & WJOL reporting