Frozen Fruit Recall

Another week, another recall of frozen fruit. Concerns over listeria has SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier due to the potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The frozen fruit was sold at major retailers in Illinois including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s. Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at Walmart. To see the entire list click here.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

In the last week, Walmart recalled frozen strawberries due to concerns over Hepatitis.