Garbage & Recycling Collection During the Weeks of Dec. 23 & Dec. 30, 2019
Man throwing away plastic bottle. Man standing near four bins in the city and throwing away plastic bottle in an appropriate bin. Vector flat design illustration in the circle isolated on background.
Garbage and recycling service will be one day late Wednesday through Friday during the weeks of Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, 2019 due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Customers with regularly scheduled Monday and Tuesday pick up will not be impacted by this change. The regular schedule will resume January 6, 2020. Please note that yard waste collection has been suspended until spring 2020.
City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day and Wednesday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. The parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters on these two holidays.
Waste Management will pick up live Christmas trees after the holidays if customers follow these guidelines:
- Set out in one piece if under five feet in length.
- Cut the tree in half if it is longer than five feet.
- Set the tree at your usual pickup site on your regular pickup day.
- Trees will be collected until Jan. 31, 2020.