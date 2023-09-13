1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Giannoulias Promotes Illinois’ Anti-Book Ban Law In DC

September 13, 2023 12:05PM CDT
Share
Giannoulias Promotes Illinois’ Anti-Book Ban Law In DC
(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias [[ ah-LEX-ee jih-NEW-lee-us ]] is promoting a new Illinois law that will outlaw book bans.  Giannoulias testified before a U.S. Senate committee in Washington DC yesterday about a measure that allows his office to deny grant funding to public and school libraries that ban books for “partisan or doctrinal” reasons.  He believes the first in the nation law could become a template for legislation in other states.  It will take effect in Illinois on January 1st, 2024. 

Popular Posts

1

Former Illinois House Speaker Officially Ends Political Career
2

Channahon Police make arrest after multiple complaints
3

Two Semis Involved In A Crash, One Overturned Along I-80 Through Joliet
4

Arrest Made in Joliet Homicide
5

Both VVSD High Schools Named to US News Best High Schools List

Recent Posts