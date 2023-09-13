Giannoulias Promotes Illinois’ Anti-Book Ban Law In DC

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias [[ ah-LEX-ee jih-NEW-lee-us ]] is promoting a new Illinois law that will outlaw book bans. Giannoulias testified before a U.S. Senate committee in Washington DC yesterday about a measure that allows his office to deny grant funding to public and school libraries that ban books for “partisan or doctrinal” reasons. He believes the first in the nation law could become a template for legislation in other states. It will take effect in Illinois on January 1st, 2024.