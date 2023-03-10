GoFundMe Started For Bolingbrook Family in Mass Shooting

A family still dealing with having to bury three members of their family are now dealing with the costs associated with it, and are asking for the public’s help. A GoFundMe has been started by the family. According to the original posting, “On March 5 2023 the lives (sic) of Cartez, Samiya, and Sanai was tragically and unexpectedly taken away from us. During these trying times it’s a must that we stand strong for this family. let us come together as community and as a whole to lend whatever help we can financially.”

At time of the posting, the goal is at $15,000. You can find the GoFundMe here.