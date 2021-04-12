GOP Rep Kinzinger Calls On Gaetz To Resign
Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)
A GOP Congressman is calling on fellow Republican Matt Gaetz [[ gates ]] to resign. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is the first Republican to call for the resignation of the Florida lawmaker, who’s being investigated by the Justice Department over sex-trafficking allegations. Kinzinger made his feelings known in a tweet Thursday that had a link to a news story connecting Gaetz to an alleged sex trafficker. The tweet said simply, Matt Gaetz needs to resign.