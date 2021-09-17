      Weather Alert

Governor Pritzker Announces Appointment of Will County Auditor To Board

Sep 17, 2021 @ 6:28am

Kevin Blackburn will serve as a Trustee on the Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Trustees.* Blackburn is currently serving in his fourth elected term as the Will County Auditor. Throughout the course of his leadership, Blackburn has received an A+ rating from open government organizations for his direction and development of a government financial dashboard and website. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Benedictine University, Joliet Junior College and the University of St. Francis. Blackburn is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Information Systems Auditor and Certified Fraud Examiner. He received his Master of Accounting and Finance Management and his Master of Business Administration from Keller Graduate School and bachelor’s in economics from the University of Iowa. 

