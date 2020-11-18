Grundy County Testing Site Moved from Minooka Central to Minooka South
Minooka High School
The Grundy County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health have moved the Grundy County mobile COVID testing site will be moved from Minooka High School’s Central Campus to the South Campus. The testing will take place this Sunday from 8:00am to 4:00 pm.
Channahon Police will be on hand to keep traffic on Route 6 flowing freely and to handle any law enforcement related matters that may happen on site.