Hate Crime Charges Filed in Connection to Halloween Incident in Bolingbrook

The Bolingbrook Police Department has announced that they have filed hate crime charges in connection to an incident from Halloween night. It was at 5:57pm on Sunday, October 31st when police were called to the 500 block of Forest Way for a reported fight. Officers arrived to find multiple individuals fighting, one of whom was allegedly struck in the head with a blunt object. That person was transported to an area hospital for treatment. An investigation showed that 53-year-old Cord D. Krol was involved in an arguments with a few people who happened to be passing by. The altercation escalated and Krol allegedly struck one of the people in the head with a blunt object. Krol was initially charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault but Bolingbrook Police have announced that Krol is now charged with 3 counts of Hate Crime and 2 counts of Aggravated Battery. This is a developing story stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.