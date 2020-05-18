Heavy Rain Causes Flooding and Road Damage Throughout Chicago Area
Damage to Rt. 53 Due to Heavy Flooding. Photo Courtesy of John Ferak/Joliet Patch
There’s flooding around Chicagoland following a rainy weekend. The National Weather Service says heavy rain since Saturday night led to numerous road closures in Chicago. A Flood Warning is in effect until this afternoon. Here are the preliminary rain totals over the last 48 hours.
Palos Heights 4.59 inches
Joliet 3.99 inches; Route 53 is closed NB/SB between Mills Rd and 5th Ave due to buckled pavement until further notice. Flooding caused major damage to the road.
New lenox 3.38 inches
Romeoville 3.41 inches
In Plainfield, US-30 is closed between 127th Street and 143rd Street due to flooding, also 135th Street between Van Dyke Rd and Naperville-Plainfield Rd.
In Palos Hills, 107th Street closed between US-45/La Grange Rd and S Kean Ave.
In Orland Park, 108th Ave closed between 159th St and 163rd Place.
In Wilmington, Park Street, Kahler Road and Butcher Lane are closed due to flooding. Route 102 in Ritichie is closed. To bypass Route 102, motorists should use Route 113.