High Court Denies Resentencing For Jason Van Dyke

Attorney General Kwame Raoul, left, and Kane County State's Attorney Joseph McMahon speak during a news conference Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Chicago. Raoul and McMahon, who won the conviction against Jason Van Dyke, said they believe Judge Vincent Gaughan did not properly apply the law when he sentenced Van Dyke to six years and nine months in prison. In a rare move, they filed a request with the Illinois Supreme Court seeking an order that would send the case back to Gaughan for a new sentence. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)

The Illinois Supreme Court is tossing out a request to resentence former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald. Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon filed a petition with the court last month seeking a new sentencing hearing. Van Dyke was sentenced in January to 81 months. Raoul and McMahon believe the judge should have sentenced the defendant on each of the 16 aggravated battery charges to get his prison term close to a life sentence. Van Dyke’s release date is in February 2022.