Highest Return Rate For Joliet Park District’s “Donate Your Weight”

Apr 16, 2021 @ 6:57am

Joliet is 1,220 pounds lighter following the Joliet Park District’s “Donate Your Weight” challenge to benefit the Northern Illinois Food Bank. This year marked the highest rate of return. Seventy-nine percent of participants who weighed-in at Inwood Athletic Club or Nowell Park six weeks ago, weighed out the last two days.

The top male is Arsantae Jackson who lost 10.73% of his body weight while the top female is Eve Wiseniewski who lost 14.69% of her body weight. Each will receive one year of a free gym membership.

 

 

