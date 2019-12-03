Holocaust Denier Art Jones Running For Local House Seat Again
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Holocaust denier Arthur Jones is running for a Chicago area House seat again. The anti-Semite and white supremacist filed petitions yesterday to run again in the Republican primary in March. Jones won the GOP nomination in 2018 because he was the only Republican on the 3rd District primary ballot. He was easily beaten by Democratic Congressman Dan Lipinski in the general election. However, he did receive about 26-percent of the vote even after his views were exposed. Jones is expected to have some competition in the GOP primary. Will County Board member Mike Fricilone and Catherine O’Shea have both filed for the race.