Homer Glen Homicide Investigation Update: Not The First Time Deputies Were Called To That Home

Will County Sheriff’s Office provide more details following the murder/suicide of a couple in Homer Glen.

On 11/19/2023, at approximately 5:46 PM, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13600 block of Shannon Drive in the Village of Homer Glen for a shots fired complaint. While deputies were responding to the residence, the 911 caller stated that she heard arguing which was followed by the sound of gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they located Michael L. Huff (age 47) and Jacquelyn Huff (age 38) laying on the kitchen floor covered in blood. Both individuals had been shot and showed no signs of life. Members from Northwest Homer Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed that both individuals were deceased. A small caliber handgun was found in close proximity to both individuals.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were able to determine that this isolated incident was the result of a murder and suicide. A forensic pathologist conducted the autopsies on both individuals earlier today. Jacquelyn Huff was shot three times in the head by her husband Michael Huff. Michael Huff died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Two children, ages 6 and 18, were home at the time of the shooting. Neither children witnessed the incident, but the 18-year-old did hear the incident and was the 911 caller.

Since 2016, the Will County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the Huff residence on three other occasions prior to this incident. The first call for service occurred on 05/17/2020, when the Huff’s were out of town to conduct a welfare check on the residence. The Huff’s received notification of a motion alarm going off. The second call for service occurred on 10/14/2023, when Michael Huff contacted the Will County Sheriff’s Office regarding him being a victim of a battery. A physical altercation occurred between Michael and another family member that did not reside at the residence. The following day, the Will County Sheriff’s Office was summoned to the residence by Jacquelyn Huff so that she could remove items from the residence. No reports were written by responding deputies regarding this call for service.

Detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office still have additional work to do regarding this investigation, and crime lab results are still pending. Upon conclusion of the investigation, additional information will be provided.

If someone you know is facing a domestic violence situation, please call the Groundworks Domestic Violence Hot-line at 815-729-1228 or the Illinois Domestic Violence Helpline at 877-863-6338. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of suicide, help can be found by calling the 988 Lifeline. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention, and crisis resource for you or your loved ones. Simply dial 988 from any touch tone phone.